Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $787.86

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.86 ($10.63) and traded as low as GBX 787 ($10.62). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 804 ($10.85), with a volume of 137,610 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.