Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,884. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.