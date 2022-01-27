Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

