LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0285 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $76,185.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

