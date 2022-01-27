LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $115.06

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.06 and last traded at $115.46, with a volume of 123622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

