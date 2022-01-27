Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,643.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $40,643.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

