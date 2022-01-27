Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

LTG has been the subject of several other research reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.94).

LTG stock opened at GBX 159.10 ($2.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.90. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 148.20 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 134,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($337,311.95).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

