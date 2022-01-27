Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.30

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $24.99. Leatt shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 23,991 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $143.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

