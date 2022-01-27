Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

