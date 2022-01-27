LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $19.02. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 305,234 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

