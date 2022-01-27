Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY remained flat at $$3.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.
About Leonardo
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.