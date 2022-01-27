Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY remained flat at $$3.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

