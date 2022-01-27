Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Leslie’s worth $257,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

