Lethean 24 Hour Volume Hits $890.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Lethean has a market cap of $729,983.99 and $890.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,903.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.13 or 0.06525450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00289033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00781334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065573 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00388476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00240138 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

