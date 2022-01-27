Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.92. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 285,220 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

