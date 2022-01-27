Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.