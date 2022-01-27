Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.88. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 50,102 shares.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

