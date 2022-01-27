LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.27. LG Display shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 14,957 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

