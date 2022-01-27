LHT Hits Market Cap of $96,371.99 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $96,371.99 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

