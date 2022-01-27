Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 58397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

