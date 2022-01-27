Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 5.3%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 206,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 263,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0808791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

