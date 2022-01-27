Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $155,345.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00289712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.