Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NYSE LSPD traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 284,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,858. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

