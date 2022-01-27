Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightspeed POS stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.