Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,858 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $29.09.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.