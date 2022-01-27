Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 220,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,858 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $29.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -55.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

