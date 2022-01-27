Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.42 Million

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $817.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $809.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

