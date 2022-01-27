Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.73 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

