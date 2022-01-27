Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR LIN opened at €280.05 ($318.24) on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a twelve month high of €309.35 ($351.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion and a PE ratio of 46.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €293.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €273.76.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

