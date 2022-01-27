Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $182.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $122.74 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

