Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce $182.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.33 million to $187.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LNN opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $122.74 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

