LINK Achieves Market Cap of $657.66 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $110.05 or 0.00296140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $657.66 million and $1.21 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.