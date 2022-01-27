Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.080-$0.170 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

