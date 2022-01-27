Liquity (LQTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Liquity has a total market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00007946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,744,145 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

