Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

