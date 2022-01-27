Litecoin Plus Trading Down 5.8% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $75,865.53 and approximately $77.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.73 or 0.99923659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002429 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00404828 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

