LiteCoin Ultra Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $1,904.91 and approximately $19.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,820.23 or 1.88999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

