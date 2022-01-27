LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $263.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LivaNova stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after buying an additional 96,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

