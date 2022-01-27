Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46. 26,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 51,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of -1.59.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

