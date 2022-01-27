Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.