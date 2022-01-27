Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 117,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,990,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

