Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 117,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,990,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIXT)
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.