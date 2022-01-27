Lobstex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $301,678.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $926,545.46 and approximately $301,678.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,080,510 coins and its circulating supply is 23,005,083 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

