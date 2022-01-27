LocalCoinSwap Trading 23.3% Lower This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $627,051.58 and $2,783.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00258281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.97 or 0.01135903 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

