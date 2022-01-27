Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $389.08. 2,566,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,578. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average is $354.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

