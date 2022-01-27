Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.66 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $119,873,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $40,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.