Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

