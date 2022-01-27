Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

