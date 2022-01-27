London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 2,257.4% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNSTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.