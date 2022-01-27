LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.10. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

