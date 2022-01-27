Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $60,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

